I just wanted to thank City Councilman Jason Hardcastle on his commentary ("Claims aside, Galveston is in good financial shape," The Daily News, March 8) concerning some misinformation on the financial stability of the city of Galveston.
It's refreshing to see actual facts referenced in claims — rather than personal opinions. Fear mongering in an attempt to control the narrative is insulting and, quite frankly, an embarrassment to any leadership.
Rus Artmier
Galveston
