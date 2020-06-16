I would like to know what people get out of throwing trash in neighborhoods, on highways and parking lots.
I go out daily to collect the trash on 17th Avenue in Texas City, where someone has emptied ash trays, garbage was thrown into the street and beer, soda and liquor bottles were thrown into neighbors' yards.
No respect for anybody, including themselves.
People with authority seem to do nothing when they see it done. I have always been taught to respect others and be respected in return. Not so in Texas City.
Can something be done about the trash in the Texas City area?
Donald Scott
Texas City
