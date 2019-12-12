‘Tis the season to be grateful, and the employees and board of directors of M. I. Lewis Social Service Center want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for all the volunteers who make our mission possible.
The individuals, churches, schools, clubs, businesses, civic and city organizations who volunteer at our monthly food fairs, front desk, food pantry, senior delivery program and retail pickup are just some of the many people who “Care Enough to Share” of their time and talent.
In addition, the food and monetary donations received from caring individuals, Galveston County Food Bank and United Way Galveston County Mainland are invaluable to the operation of our organization.
We sincerely wish all of you a blessed and Merry Christmas, a happy and prosperous New Year and with your continued help, look forward to another great year of serving the needs of our community. To volunteer, please call 281-534-2043.
Betty Lessert
Executive director
M. I. Lewis Social Service Center
