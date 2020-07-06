Being a homeowner in Galveston, I found it ironic that on the very weekend that we celebrate the freedoms that we're blessed with from God and America, we lost the freedom to enjoy our beautiful beaches.
The local leadership in Galveston seems to be determined to bankrupt every business in our city. Our economy is primarily tourism funded, and to close the beaches down on one of the busiest weekends of the year was shortsighted.
Texans are smart enough to social distance and protect themselves and each other from this virus. We don’t need overzealous leaders forcing their version of protection on everyone. Being outside in the warm air and sunshine is one of the best ways to be safe.
Over 75 percent of the Galveston County deaths are from assisted living facilities. Let’s protect the vulnerable people there, and let everyone else enjoy the beaches.
Charlie Mack
Galveston
