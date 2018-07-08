In response to the AP brief that ran on A2 ("US judge orders release of detained Brazilian boy," The Daily News, June 29): If the paper needs help writing articles, don't go to New York or Chicago where there's an obvious slant to the left. This "discussion" and "opinion" isn't fact in any way.
Obviously, separating children from parents is not a good idea. So, after Vietnam, post 9/11 wars, etc., why do we separate parents, sometimes both parents, from soldiers? Where is the left crying for the military families who are deployed five, six or 10 times while serving our country? Why could someone not list our brave veteran families in this article?
It seems many are fighting for foreigner rights over American rights. How long has it been since this paper and many others wrote about crack babies? The poor housing many Americans live in while those choosing to ignore our laws get great housing?
Those coming in the backdoor should be shown that we cannot support that way of entering. Don't like waiting in your country for the "legal" process to work? Not one set of Democrats or Republicans have forced needed changes to immigration. The Senate and Congress should have their doors locked until they fix it — then your paper could cover Americans.
Jim Flex
Dickinson
(1) comment
Of course they're biased against Americans.
Look at the entities who mainly do such reporting.
A little drama can't compete with heaps of pathos when it comes to selling the 'news'......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.