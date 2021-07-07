Democrats are panicking about ballot audits. Auditing is slow because of the need to identify voters — not how they voted, but how many times or places they voted.
Lopsided voting on Trump/Biden ballots was a clue to illegal votes. The Grand Old Party won hundreds more city, county and state down ballot races, including 16 house seats, than the Democratic National Committee. Trump ballots were completed with votes on down ballot races. Most Biden ballots had no down ballot votes.
Using voter ID, auditors are finding illegal double/multiple votes needed to invalidate the election. By 2022, voting in more than one place could be a felony.
Gary Miller
Texas City
