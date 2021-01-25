In response to Norman Pappous’ commentary (“How Will Republican leadership respond to censorship," The Daily News, Jan. 21), it would be crass and unfair to assert that perhaps the perceived “anti-conservative bias in tech” is well founded because conservatives are more prone to obfuscate in pronouncing their points of view.
But please understand why this perception may gain traction when the Great Lie that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and stolen has been promulgated by a vast majority of conservatives in positions of power and influence.
In defense of tech’s attempts at muzzling disinformation, let us not underestimate the impact that this disinformation has on our society. Besides the stirring up of passions so much as to spur an insurrection at our nation’s Capitol, it also brought forth a strategy to overturn the election by disavowing the electoral college vote.
It was an attempted coup, and that is not an overstatement.
Leroy LeFlore
Galveston
Thank you for your post. It looks like the Left is the clear leader in obfuscation, pomposity and group think. You recite the Liberal party line very well.
Now cue the far-Left into giving you thumbs up.
