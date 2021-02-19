Galveston and Chambers counties are blessed to have an outstanding man in state Rep. Mayes Middleton. He cares about his constituents and has shown remarkable attention to them all during this trying time.
I venture to say, no one has a better representative than we do here on the island. Thank you, Rep. Middleton, for all you do for your people.
You've been in your two-county district, checking on people, responding to your constituents and making a difference.
Marilyn Harris
Galveston
