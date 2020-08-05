If you're a voting Democrat and truly love America and you dislike President Donald Trump, you should be certain that your vote isn't based on that dislike alone.
Please be aware that the deck might be stacked against Trump and America.
Please research the following. 1. Joe Biden is a puppet for a strong left power. He no longer has "game." If he won't debate in an open setting, no one can see his failings. 2. He's not searching for a running mate from qualified people. He's the racist by quantifying the gender and color of the choice. 3. His controllers have no love for the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, religious freedom or the essence of what we hold dear as America. 4. The media is controlled by big money and reports the narrative to push the leftist-socialist agenda.
Your vote is for America with Trump or socialist Marxism with Biden. Research Fox News for a greater truth.
George Christie
Galveston
(6) comments
I guess I'll risk it with Biden.
That's hilarious!
Wow the fantasy world of the trump sheeple is really fascinating
Trump is Putin’s puppet.
I've done my research on the candidates. I've done my research on the parties. I know who they are and what they stand for. I've made an informed choice. And that choice is whichever candidate isn't Donald J. Trump.
George, with all your facts, I'm jumping on the Trump train. [lol] [beam] [tongue] [tongue_smile] [ohmy] [rolleyes] [thumbdown]
