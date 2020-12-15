The Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89 would like to recognize and give a special thanks to Sharon Naranjo, administrator, and Kathy Torres, cash controller, with H-E-B in Texas City.
These two women recently supported the veterans by donating bags of food for our local veterans and families in Texas City.
From all of the units of Post No. 89, a big thanks to you.
Trinidad Ortiz, president, Ladies Auxiliary
Emmitt Arredondo, commander
Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post No. 89
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.