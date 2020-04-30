Thank you for providing important local news about the impact of the coronavirus on the people of Galveston County. The Galveston Daily News is doing a fabulous job keeping us informed and entertained during this uncertain time.
However, the article “Small business feeling shut out of federal aid” (The Daily News, April 25) was disappointing. Sources from Katy and Denver were quoted when the information could've been provided by individuals from our local community.
Many knowledgeable Galveston County Certified Public Accountants can provide information about the Paycheck Protection Program, as many are advising their eligible clients to do. Our Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Galveston Economic Development Partnership have representatives who can speak about the application and timing of the funding. They know area conditions and add a unique perspective specific to Galveston County.
Local sources should be interviewed and quoted, not shut out of helping our community, as conveyed in the article’s headline.
Veronica Hugger
Galveston
