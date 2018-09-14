In response to the letter by Don Treshman ("Beto O'Rourke is deceptive, support Ted Cruz," The Daily News, Sept. 12): Not only is the writer offensive to Congressman O’Rourke and the work he does for his constituents, but he is also offensive to his fellow Texans for making such ridiculous comparisons to the likes of jihadists and Nazis.
The writer should try to educate himself to the facts. Robert O’Rourke has gone by the nickname Beto since he was a child. If he needs proof, the O’Rourke family has a picture of him as a small child with a shirt on that says "Beto" in it. However, I have a feeling this would be more fake news to the writer.
As for Ted “I was born in Canada” Cruz, perhaps he can do what he does best and bring about another government shutdown with his good buddy Donald Trump, and cost the government millions of dollars like he did with his previous stunt when he read "Green Eggs and Ham" while tens of thousands of government workers lost much-needed income.
David Stuart
Texas City
David the workers never lost a dime.
