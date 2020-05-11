Between March 3 and May 7, South Korea had a total of 256 coronavirus deaths.
Between March 3 and May 7, the United States had 76,000-plus coronavirus deaths.
That's all you need to know that, without question, the Trump administration failed catastrophically to respond to the pandemic and cost the lives of tens of thousands of Americans.
Kevin Moran
Galveston
(1) comment
Preach. [thumbup]
