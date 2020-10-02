For many of us who travel on and off the island, we've seen the same guy offering water at the corner of 61st Street at Interstate 45 for years.
He trudges up and down the median, wearing his floppy hat, always with a smile and thank you. His name is Ron Radler and I've dubbed him the "hardest working guy on the island."
Rain or shine, cold or hot, at any time of the year he works that corner and will happily talk your ear off while waiting for the light to turn green. Ron is one of the invisible folks on the island who works hard to make a living and is someone you can count on always being at his station, wearing out his sneakers to ply his trade.
Next time you're at that corner, take a minute to roll your window down and say hello to Ron and maybe pay a dollar for a cold bottle of water from him. To me, it's the little things that make the island unique and special and "the hardest-working guy on the island" is one of them.
Steve Fougerousse
League City
