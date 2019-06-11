I would like to take the opportunity to let the residents of Galveston County and surrounding areas know about a service that's provided here that gives safety to the air traffic above us and the people below — the Galveston Scholes Air Traffic Control Tower.
For example, Memorial Day weekend was extremely busy this year. There are sightseeing helicopter tours, parachute jumping and people flying in from across the state and country. The first voice they hear from Galveston Island is the voice of the control tower. Their professionalism and how they handle traffic here and keep everyone aware of other traffic is outstanding. I commend them on their abilities, skills, professionalism and friendliness.
I've been a professional pilot for 42 years and have flown over 30,000 hours, and these guys exemplify what we like to see at a low volume airport. If you ever get a chance to meet one of the controllers from the tower please tell them thank you for doing such a great job as our ambassadors to the air and the first voice so many of our visitors hear.
Stan Humphrey
Galveston
