Maris Helfrich ("Letter writer put false words in my mouth," The Daily News, June 5-6) took offense to my letter ("Republicans will do as we've always done," The Daily News, June 4). I apologize and want her to know that she's loved as much as any of God’s children.
But, as a kind suggestion, if you choose to be pedantic about the words of others, you may want to review your own, such as this sentence "This is false and something I would never do, much less use those judgmental words."
You mean words like those from your first letter ("Republican party has abandoned decency, common good" The Daily News, May 26), which said, "Why are you (Republicans) content with the divisiveness that you promote, pitting neighbor against neighbor?"
But what you claim in your second letter is true — you didn't accuse us of worshipping Satan. You simply, and innocently, accused tens of millions of Republicans of lacking “human decency” and having no shame. Strange choice of verbiage for someone that doesn’t use judgmental words, wouldn’t you say?
This Sunday, I formally ask all Republicans to go to church and pray for Maris Helfrich and ask the Lord to guide her hand when she sets out to write her non-judgmental letters regarding us indecent Republicans.
Sandra Tetley
Galveston
