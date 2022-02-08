The letter by Wayne D. Holt ("COVID 'hypers' will face a comeuppance," The Daily News, Feb. 8) is itself yet another example of overstatement and hyperbole regarding COVID research.

Holt fails to point out that the article he mentions is a non-peer reviewed working paper written by economists with no expertise in epidemiology and wasn't endorsed by Johns Hopkins University.

Joshua Epstein, vice dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, had this to say about this study:

"The working paper is not a peer-reviewed scientific study and its authors are not medical or public health researchers.

"To reach the conclusions that 'lockdowns' had a small impact on mortality, the authors redefined the term 'lockdown' and disregarded many peer-reviewed studies. The working paper did not include new data and serious questions have already been raised about its methodology."

Stan Blazyk

Galveston

Editor's note: Stan Blazyk is paid on a contract basis to write the "Weather Watch" column for The Daily News.   

Carlos Ponce

"Holt fails to point out that the article he mentions is a non-peer reviewed working paper written by economists with no expertise in epidemiology and wasn't endorsed by Johns Hopkins University."

The "article" is not an independent study but a review of THIRTY FOUR studies, TWENTY TWO of which WERE peer reviewed and twelve which were working papers. And excluded were dozens which did not meet scientific muster such as "too few observations".

So you want to peer review a review of 24 that were peer reviewed? Really? Do you have to be an epidemiologist to publish a summary of 24 studies done by epidemiologists? No. It just involves a compilation of data.

Take a look at one of the TWENTY FOUR included in the study:

"Impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions against COVID-19 in Europe in 2020: a quasi-experimental non-equivalent group and time series design study "

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34269173/#affiliation-1

Contributors were

Paul R Hunter 1 2 , Felipe J Colón-González 3 4 5 , Julii Brainard 1 , Steven Rushton 6

1 Norwich Medical School, University of East Anglia, Norwich, United Kingdom.

2 Department of Environmental Health, Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria, South Africa.

3 Department of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, United Kingdom.

4 School of Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia, Norwich, United Kingdom.

5 Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, University of East Anglia, Norwich, United Kingdom.

6 School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, Newcastle University, Newcastle, United Kingdom.

The contributors to this ONE study cover several fields of scientific scrutiny INCLUDING epidemiology. And for Stan, there's even one for Climate Change. Hey!

And that's only ONE of the 24 included in this study. Take a look at ALL of the studies included.

