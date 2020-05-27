Starting June 8, Moore Memorial Public Library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City, will host a virtual/take-home summer library program. The library will provide weekly, take-home kits for children ages 5-18, which will be available for pick-up during the entire week while supplies last.
There will also be a summer reading program for children, teens and adults. Reading logs will be available on the library’s main website at www.texascity-library.org and at the library for in-person pick-up.
For more information, call 409-643-5977.
Maegan Rocio, young adult librarian
Moore Memorial Public Library
Texas City
