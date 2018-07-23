For many years our political leaders (from both major parties) have been saying “We need a comprehensive immigration plan.” No, we already have enough great laws on the books and what the politicians are saying is just a way to make us think they are working on the problem. The reality is our Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents' hands are tied.
They raid a workplace, arrest the illegals, fine them, release them, and they go back out looking to return to the same job or looking for another. Sometimes (but seldom) the company employing the illegals is not fined anything or they pay a small nuisance fine. This is so wrong.
Employers are (by written law) subjected to larger fines each time and for each illegal found to be in their employ. This established law, already on the books makes it increasingly more painful for employers to repeatedly hire illegal workers. If these fines were levied properly, employers would not continue finding it profitable to hire illegals and the illegals would not continue coming if they were not able to find jobs so easily.
We do not need new or more laws.
C. Allen Townsend
Texas City
(1) comment
What is wrong with our immigration laws is the demonstrations or riots by the open border crowd when an immigration law is enforced. If most of our immigration laws were strictly enforced the other useless laws could be repealed. We don't need more laws to ignore.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.