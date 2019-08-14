When I saw the picture of the two officers transporting the black prisoner down the streets of Galveston with the rope tied to him, I thought I had somehow been transported back in time to the mid '60s when sights like this were often observed. I can't imagine how something as atrocious as this was allowed to take place.
But it did.
Thankfully, changes will be made; however, this should've never been allowed to happen in the first place. I hope the people at the top who allowed this will be removed and placed somewhere in a lower job level. Hopefully, not on the streets.
If I had a boss tell me to do this, I would've told him to do it yourself and turned in my badge and gun, and gone on to another police department where this type of treatment would have never been allowed.
Galveston has made the news; not just nationally — but worldwide. And, not in a good way either.
Stephen Tobleman
La Marque
