Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 80F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 80F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.