I would like to address the criticisms being thrown at Roger "Bo" Quiroga in the mayoral race.
I find him to be an honest straightforward person looking to serve the community and people of Galveston. There has been too much overspending and mismanagement of funds for too long now.
Let us elect a fair and impartial person to lead this community into the future.
Karen Ballard
Galveston
