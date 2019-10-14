Santa Fe Independent School District's Kubacak Elementary School will host a kick-off pizza party for the WATCH D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students) program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at 4131 Warpath Ave. in Santa Fe.
WATCH D.O.G.S. are fathers, grandfathers, uncles and other father figures who volunteer for at least one day each year at an official WATCH D.O.G.S. school. There are many benefits of this program. Schools gain an extra set of eyes and ears. The presence of a father or father figure enhances a sense of security at the building for students and staff and helps create an environment conducive to learning. Fathers get a glimpse of their students’ everyday world and learn about the increasingly complex challenges and decisions today’s youth are facing.
Fathers also gain a greater awareness of the positive impact they can have on their student’s life in three critical areas including academic performance, self-esteem and social behavior. Students also gain a positive male role model. Many students don't have a father figure present in their home, and these students benefit when a positive male role model is present.
For information, visit www.fathers.com/watchdogs, or contact counselor Teresa Fatheree, 409-925-9605.
Gina Welsh
WATCH D.O.G.S. Coordinator
