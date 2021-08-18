The Salvation Army Galveston County plans to use part of the space left vacant by the closed Family Store to hold a stock of emergency supplies. The need for drinking water is greater in the heat of the summer and The Salvation Army plans to store pallets of water to use for cooling stations, outreach, the shelter and in times of disaster.
A pallet of water costs about $550. The need for accessible drinking water is one of the most basic human needs.
To sponsor a pallet, or to contribute to this project in any amount, please send your donation to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 990, Galveston, TX 77553, or contact Holly McDonald, community relations/development manager at 409-939-9013 or Holly.McDonald@uss.SalvationArmy.org.
Maj. Nathanael Doria
The Salvation Army Galveston County
