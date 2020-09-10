I was greatly disappointed by Dolph Tillotson's commentary ("On a small, gray bird's encounter with cancel culture," The Daily News, Sept. 8). I've always had respect for his journalistic abilities and vision — but no more.
Yes, we are a divided country. Yes, we are divided by political persuasion, race, religion, sex and wealth; but eliminating our history and our country's sacrifices doesn't change any of these things.
In fact, learning from our history and appreciating and remembering its events, missteps and all, is far more beneficial than eliminating these things.
It appears to me that Tillotson has just condoned the sacrifice of his family's rich Southern legacy to "cancel culture" in order to achieve the "wokeness" people with his apparent viewpoints seem so intent on acquiring.
In blaming our president for our divisions through your newspaper, you have joined the multitude of journalists who today feel it necessary to enlighten us with their political indoctrination.
I thought you were better than that.
I've been a subscriber to this newspaper for a really long time, but I think it's time to hang it up.
Claudia Parker
Dickinson
I too was disappointed by remarks made by Dolph Tillotson.
Why would Dolph throw his family under the bus.? This is 2020, not 1865, America is the land of opportunity. Why in the world are we looting burning down business?.
If we really care about lives, obey the police. These officers should not have to fight with suspects. People like Dolph who was a very good publisher has gone political correct.
Dolph, do you think just maybe that in addition to obeying the police, it African Americans would start being responsible and not having 73 percent of babies born out of wedlock, then maybe blacks would not be at the very bottom across all grades in K-12, Asian's immigrants, come here and are at a disadvantage, not knowing the language, yet they out perform all ethnic groups, Why, because they have strong family ties, they are responsible and they put education as a priority.
When we see nearly a 100 black on black on black shooting about every week in one of these democrat run cities thet include killing of children, its hard for me to take black lives matter seriously.
If Dolph thinks white privilege, racism or the police is what the problem, then the problem is never going away and things will only get worse.
Won't just one person of authority come out and say, Just obey the police, your chances or not getting killed or injured goes up 99.9 percent.
And Dolph please do a little crying for all the police being killed and injured.
They are the ones you are throwing under the bus, cities are burning, business and jobs are lost and you feel guilty, Don't count me in Dolph, I spent a lifetime helping to make the community I live in better, many African Americans joined me in these causes.
America is not a racist country, I respect the national Anthem and the Flag and the leaders who gave us this country and I think most others do too,
Might I suggest OAN? They'll never challenge your worldview, I promise.
