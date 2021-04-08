Delta Airlines has regular flights to and from China. Home Depot invested hundreds of millions of dollars in China. Coca-Cola annually earns billions from trade with China.
Major League Baseball just signed a massive deal with China’s TenCent corporation — a company directly linked to the Chinese Communist party leadership.
But after the Georgia state legislature passed an election integrity law the leaders of these American entities expressed outrage. They threatened Georgia, and Georgians, with economic consequences. Plainly, corporate America and professional sports want to use their power to influence values.
Would it be too much to ask these leaders where the Chinese treatment of the Uyghurs, and other Chinese ethnic Muslims, falls on their value scale?
Is it too much to ask that these same leaders protest the oppression of minorities in other countries where they do business? If you're going to embrace protest, then embrace it for all injustices.
The United States needs to take a strong stance on freedom if we're to retain our credibility in the eyes of the rest of the world.
Alan Waters
La Marque
