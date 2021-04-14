There's only one response when we find a child wandering on America’s border. We take them in and care for them to the best of our ability.
Unfortunately, there are many different responses when the media reports on events at our southern border, and they're completely dependent on which party occupies the White House.
The Russians can claim amateur status when compared to the propaganda created by America’s major media. Their biased coverage isn't so much about what they say as what they keep away from the American people.
The Washington Post’s tag line? Truth dies in darkness. The New York Times claims it prints all the news that is fit to print.
The truth may die in darkness but when you exclude views (or facts) that refute your political leanings from the news you publish, you are a propagandist.
America has a humanitarian crisis on our southern border. Will America’s media hold this administration accountable as they did President Trump? Don’t hold your breath.
Devon McNeill
Galveston
Truth is filtering out.... but slowly.
