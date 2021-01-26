Environmental justice is a high priority to many voters, specifically young voters. Our quality of life is at stake. President Joe Biden is courageously addressing this issue with executive orders and cabinet nominees that support restoration of critical environmental and public health protections the Trump administration removed.
Charles Killebrew argued Biden’s action to shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline project is going to cost 1,000 jobs (“President Biden is already making costly mistakes,” The Daily News, Jan. 23). It's important to remember many new jobs will be created as we embrace renewable sources of energy that are less detrimental to the health and well-being of many poor communities.
In the past, jobs lost to old technology gave rise to innovative new jobs, i.e., telephone switchboard operators. There were thousands of these jobs, but better systems created other jobs. We cannot allow the fear campaign of “jobs will be lost” keep us from supporting the visionary actions needed against the imminent risks of a fast climate change caused by blind or ignorant actions. The Union of Concerned Scientists states: “Compared with fossil fuel technologies, which are typically mechanized and capital intensive, the renewable energy industry is more labor intensive."
Gloria Lopez Augelli
Galveston
(1) comment
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the fastest-growing job in America is wind turbine service tech. The second is nurse practitioner. The third is solar photovoltaic installer.
https://www.bls.gov/ooh/fastest-growing.htm
