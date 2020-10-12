I'm voting for Roger "Bo" Quiroga because when he was mayor, he ran the city like a business.

He didn't waste the taxpayers' money. Because of him and the city council at that time is why we have Target where the old Galvez Mall used to be; the Academy on the seawall; the convention center; and the cruise boat industry and many more.

He's a BOI (born on the island) and wants the best for Galveston.

Our city and streets are in horrible shape due to poor management.

Bobo Conde

Galveston

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription