I'm voting for Roger "Bo" Quiroga because when he was mayor, he ran the city like a business.
He didn't waste the taxpayers' money. Because of him and the city council at that time is why we have Target where the old Galvez Mall used to be; the Academy on the seawall; the convention center; and the cruise boat industry and many more.
He's a BOI (born on the island) and wants the best for Galveston.
Our city and streets are in horrible shape due to poor management.
Bobo Conde
Galveston
