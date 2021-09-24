In response to the article ("School districts haven't budged over mask rule threat," The Daily News, Sept. 23): By not removing the mask mandate, the superintendent and school board are non-compliant with the governor’s executive order and are now being sued by the state, at taxpayers’ expense.
If the Galveston Independent School District were truly serious about continuing our students’ education and overcoming the learning loss from last year, as well as moving past the threat of COVID, our leaders would provide both preventative and therapeutic information, and also offer support and resources to assist families who become infected with COVID. The human immune system is a wonderful thing.
What is the district waiting for to drop their mask requirement? In the meantime, students continue to be harassed, bullied and guilted into wearing them. How much taxpayer funds will be spent fighting this?
Children have been attending school without face masks all across Europe for months during delta and including in countries with similar vaccination rates as the United States.
Developing intelligent, literate children who can think strategically and logically is a much greater need than saving them from contracting a virus that's just as treatable as most of the other childhood diseases.
Schools need to start focusing on education and stop wasting time on public health matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.