Sen. Mitch McConnell, majority leader of the U.S. Senate, said he will not consider legislation that would bail out American cities whose budgets have blown up due to the COVID-19 pandemic calling it a "... blue state bailout."
This is the same man who helped the airlines avoid bankruptcy with a $25 billion bailout. Airlines who have substantial assets (e.g. thousands of airplanes); who used 96 percent of their 2018 tax windfall to buy back their stock and give huge dividends to their shareholders; and whose major stock holder is Berkshire Hathaway, whose major stock holder is Warren Buffet, who is worth $73.5 billion. He could bail out his airlines and still be one of the 10 richest men in America.
But, McConnell can't see a way to bail out New York, which had over 250,000 cases and 20,000 deaths from COVID-19. It's because over 80 percent of all American cases are in states with Democratic governors whose budgets are blown up.
This is a new low for "Moscow Mitch."
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
