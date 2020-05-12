Recently, while walking in my neighborhood, I was appalled by the amount of trash I saw. There were plastic bags, plastic water bottles, a whiskey bottle, cans, masks, paper, Styrofoam pieces, cardboard, cigarette butts and a pizza box. All of this in a "nice" residential area. As a person who cares about the environment, I went home, got trash bags and, in less than an hour, I had filled two large bags.
I was disgusted, sad, and angry. Do people just not care about their world or the world we're leaving for our children and grandchildren? What would it take to keep people from throwing their trash in the street?
Does anyone have any ideas for solving this problem? If you do, please share and maybe we can work together to help preserve our city and our world.
Judy Glaister
Galveston
