After studying seven fascist regimes, Laurence W. Britt provided these early warning signs of fascism: Powerful and continuing nationalism; disdain for human rights; identification of enemies as a unifying cause; supremacy of the military; rampant sexism; effort to control mass media; obsession with national security; religion and government intertwined; corporate power protected; labor power suppressed; disdain for intellectuals and the arts; obsession with crime and punishment; rampant cronyism and corruption; and fraudulent elections.
Jim Finley
Texas City
