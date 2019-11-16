If David Stanowski has any evidence that the city government is "operating ... for the benefit of ... well-connected insiders ... " he should report that evidence to the appropriate authorities ("City should work to benefit residents, businesses," The Daily News, Nov. 14).
Unfounded innuendo poisons all who drink it.
Stanowski is wrong: Galveston didn't score in the top 10 percent of the Business Insider's September 2019 list of the most miserable cities in America. Rather than creating, as Stanowski suggested, drawbacks to living on the island, the city improves many of the criteria used to create that list.
No city located on a Gulf Coast barrier island has the ability to make it "easy and inexpensive for residents to maintain and upgrade their homes ... ."
You can't attract quality workers with inferior pay.
Tom Hall
Galveston
