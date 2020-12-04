Galveston has a problem. No other small town that I know of has such a diversified collection of assets.
Those being the beach, the port, the historic town, the West End and the developing area north of Broadway. The city council and its related districts are divided almost exactly along these lines. The only at-large position on the city council is the mayor.
This creates difficulty in reaching decisions that benefit the entire town. There are often six separate agendas during council decisions. Without compromise, nothing can be accomplished. We need a mayor whose focus is the entire island.
Having been involved with Craig Brown in his capacity as city councilman on several issues, I've found him to be a thoughtful, conscientious and tireless worker and a negotiator capable of unifying contentious and conflicting agendas. He has always responded quickly to any request and has always attended every neighborhood meeting in my area. I believe he has the vested interest of the entire city at heart.
I believe that of the two candidates in the mayoral runoff he's the one who can lead the island forward as mayor. Please vote in the Dec. 15 runoff election.
Alan Baezner
Galveston
