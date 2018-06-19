In response to the article ("Still no results in Galveston police bullying investigation," The Daily News, June 13): Bless the police and all that they do. I shutter to think of life without them.

But the fact is, some are bullies, and just downright mean. I've experienced these types of encounters more than once. I learned that the best thing to do is walk away.

Dwight Strain

Galveston

