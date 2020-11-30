Two factors have helped me decide my choice in the Galveston mayoral runoff: spending and infrastructure management.
On spending, it's almost beyond belief that a city of 50,000 with a poverty rate over 20 percent pays its city manager more than every single governor in the United States. Another 30 employees with all their perks make more than $5 million. And we have a run amok marshal's department packing heat enforcing parking tickets and fence posts.
We keep hearing about vision and infrastructure. It doesn't take more than a fool to see the mismanagement, incompetence, missed deadlines and budget overruns that have plagued every single infrastructure project you can think of — from 45th Street to children's ball fields — all these on Craig Brown's watch.
The city manager is part of his team, so why do the same firms that screw up these projects get the business over and over?
It's time for a change, and that's why I'm voting for Roger "Bo" Quiroga for mayor in the runoff.
Gayle Ballard
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.