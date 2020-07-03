Yale Woodford's letter suggests that today's Democrats' own great-grandfathers put up the "Dignified Resignation" statue and were the party of Jim Crow and the Ku Klux Klan ("Democrats are to blame for Confederate statues," The Daily News, July 1).
I suggest that Woodford do a little research on the "Dixiecrats" of that era to see where they are today. He may be surprised to find their descendants standing next to him at Grand Old Party functions.
That's where they ran after the Equal Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act were enacted by the real predecessors of today's Democrats.
Gary Hoffman
Galveston
(2) comments
Look here for the percentage of Republican and Democrat Senators who voted for the Voting Rights Act of 1965. https://www.govtrack.us/congress/votes/89-1965/s78 In the actual United States of America 93.8% of Republican Senators voted for the act, but only 69.1% of Democrat Senators voted for it. But sure, Dixiecrats! An alternate view might be that Democrats weren't entirely comfortable with African-Americans voting freely then and they still are not comfortable with it now. It wasn't Donald Trump who said "if you have a problem figuring if you are voting for me, you ain't black", or said Obama was "the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean”, or was delighted to work with segregationist Senators in the 1970s.
Gary writes, " I suggest that Woodford do a little research on the 'Dixiecrats' of that era and see where they are today."
Gary, the majority of Dixiecrats are DEAD. They're in cemeteries. The few that are still with us are Yellow Dog Democrats. And their descendants have their own lives to live. Nothing says they have to adhere to their parent's ideology.
What's sad is those who fought in WWII, Korea and Vietnam against fascism and communism. Some of their descendants are fascists and communists.They are the Antifas and BLM of today.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.