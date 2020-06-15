Blake Earle’s commentary respecting the Confederate courthouse monument is an example of an argument that basically assumes its own conclusion ("Confederate courthouse monument must come down," The Daily News, June 13).
Having convinced himself that the only legitimate perspective on the statue is one that “celebrates white supremacy through its celebration of the Confederacy,” he proceeds to call for its removal. The “purity of motives” the statue salutes, Professor Earle tells us, refers only to the preservation of slavery.
In fact, and on its face, the statue honors the “soldiers and sailors” of the Confederacy — not the government of the Confederacy — a distinction that Earle mixes up by referring to Alexander Stephens’ Cornerstone speech. These predominantly boys and young men took up arms in 1861-65 for reasons as diverse as themselves, but high among these were obedience to the call of their respective states to defend them from invasion by a hostile federal army.
In a better age than ours, this was called patriotism.
C. Michael Harrington
Galveston
