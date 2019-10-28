In contrast to Kevin Moran’s letter (“Please dump Randy Weber in 2020,” The Daily News, Oct. 26), Randy Weber is, and always has been, an excellent representative of the people of Texas and particularly Galveston County and all the way to Beaumont (the Texas 14th Congressional District).
Unlike many politicians, Weber really cares for his constituents. A brief example: In 2017, when I was nominated by President Trump for a judgeship position in D.C., Weber reviewed my curriculum vitae and spent hours meeting with me and my wife in his D.C. office, notwithstanding that the House doesn't have any voting rights whatsoever as to federal judges. Although, I was a New Orleans transplant and only a recent resident of Galveston (three years), Randy and his wife, Brenda, took an actual interest in me and my nomination.
These qualities speak more about the man and his principles, than Moran's ranting and raving about President Trump.
Randy cares about the people of Texas and America; he's a true conservative, who values the family unit, education, employment opportunities, the State of Texas and the U.S. Constitution. I will be campaigning for the re-election of a wonderful public servant, and I urge all eligible voters to re-elect Randy Weber as our representative in Washington.
Robert W. Nuzum
Galveston
