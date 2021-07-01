I find it quite amusing that Mark Henry bowed down to kiss insurrectionist traitor Trump’s shoes before his visit to the border ("County judge calls immigration disaster, pledges millions," The Daily News, June 30). Henry couldn’t even explain what emergency he was speaking of.
Ten border counties didn’t seem to think it was an emergency, so what did Henry see, other than a political opportunity to suck up to Gov. Greg Abbott and Donald Trump?
How humiliating for Galveston County residents.
Bruce Wallace
Bayview
(5) comments
Bruce, in a KTRH interview Mark Henry spoke of two District Judges (link provided in a different GCDN forum) who stated the number of criminal prosecutions of illegals in Galveston County have increased. Do you really want them to reach your front door? Or can we stop them at the border? Illegal drugs have already washed up on the shores of Galveston County. Time to get your head out of the sand and see what is happening!
Will a wall prevent drugs from washing up on the shores? Maybe those boats and large driftwood and rotted fruit will also go away
Drugs enter by air, land and sea. Are you suggesting we ignore those carried by "mules"?
Yessir, Abbott wiggles his fingers & Henry's lips move. He's fooling no one with any sense and the only ones that believe this border rubbish to be of any concern are the blind loyalist that are so immersed in the orange Kool-Aid, they can no longer tell right from wrong (assuming that they ever could).
Poor Stuart, he overdosed on Liberal Kool-aid!
