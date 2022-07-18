I was amazed by the Texas Freedom Caucus, including our state Rep. Mayes Middleton, trumpeting its mission to “restrain government” and “revitalize personal and economic freedoms” ("Texas lawmakers warn businesses about aiding abortion," The Daily News, July 11, 2022).

These are the same people who want to force women to bear children that were conceived by rape or incest; make children bear babies even before they are teenagers; force women to carry doomed fetuses in spite of the threat to their own life as long as the there is a viable heartbeat; tell people who can and cannot cross state lines and for what purpose; set families and neighbors against each other for personal financial gain by reporting perceived attempts to obtain an abortion; put women who have had the sorrow of a miscarriage at risk of being accused of purposefully ending that pregnancy; and tell industries what they can and cannot include in their employee benefits.

And this is restraining government? This is revitalizing personal and economic freedoms?

Pat Jakobi

Galveston  

0
0
0
0
0

(3) comments

Carlos Ponce

A clear overwhelming majority of those who want an abortion does not involve

a rape victim

an incest victim

underage females

where the health of the mother or child is in question.

Pat Jakobi, asides from these tiny percentage of cases are you saying it is okay to take a human life resulting from adult consensual sex?

Some women say "It's my body".

What about the BABY'S BODY?

You were once at that age. Given a choice would you have chosen life or DEATH?

Report Add Reply
Carlos Ponce

George Bailey at one time wished he was never born.... but when he saw how things were had he not been born he discovered It's a Wonderful Life![beam]

With life there is hope. With abortion there is only DEATH.

Report Add Reply
baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Some relevant statistics from the CDC:

Almost 3 million women in the U.S. have experienced a pregnancy from rape.

The prevalence of pregnancy from rape was similar across racial and ethnic groups.

About 18 million women have experienced vaginal rape in their lifetime. Women who were raped by a current or former intimate partner were more likely to report pregnancy from rape (26%) compared to those raped by an acquaintance (5.2%) or a stranger (6.9%).

Of women who were raped by an intimate partner, 30% experienced a form of reproductive coercion by the same partner. Specifically, about 20% reported that their partner had tried to get them pregnant when they did not want to or tried to stop them from using birth control. About 23% reported their partner refused to use a condom.

https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/sexualviolence/understanding-RRP-inUS.html

"The majority of abortions in 2019 took place early in gestation: 92.7% of abortions were performed at ≤13 weeks’ gestation; a smaller number of abortions (6.2%) were performed at 14–20 weeks’ gestation, and even fewer (<1.0%) were performed at ≥21 weeks’ gestation. Early medical abortion is defined as the administration of medications(s) to induce an abortion at ≤9 completed weeks’ gestation). In 2019, 42.3% of all abortions were early medical abortions. Use of early medical abortion increased 10% from 2018 to 2019 and 123% from 2010 to 2019."

https://www.cdc.gov/reproductivehealth/data_stats/abortion.htm

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Physicians for Reproductive Health released the following joint statement:

“The science of medicine is not subjective, and a strongly held personal belief should never outweigh scientific evidence, override standards of medical care, or drive policy that puts a person’s health and life at risk.

“Pregnancy imposes significant physiological changes on a person’s body. These changes can exacerbate underlying or preexisting conditions, like renal or cardiac disease, and can severely compromise health or even cause death. Determining the appropriate medical intervention depends on a patient’s specific condition. There are situations where pregnancy termination in the form of an abortion is the only medical intervention that can preserve a patient’s health or save their life.

“As physicians, we are focused on protecting the health and lives of the patients for whom we provide care. Without question, abortion can be medically necessary.”

https://www.acog.org/news/news-releases/2019/09/abortion-can-be-medically-necessary

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription