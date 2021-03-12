Gary Miller is at it again. In his letter ("GOP bills are proof voter fraud unseated Trump," The Daily News, March 10) he stated "Mainstream media's Democrats claim the election was secure, fair and legal. Evidence indicates they lie. The evidence is why hundreds of bills are being filed to limit fraud."
Unsupported and untrue from the beginning.
There were many Republican officials, including those appointed by the former occupant of the White House, who stated that this was the safest, most secure election ever. Miller makes the mistake of ignoring the 60 lawsuits that were laughed out of court for lack of evidence, and assumes that filing of bills is "evidence" of fraud.
Perhaps he should read some real news, and call these bills what they are — attempts at voter suppression.
Joseph Cavallaro
Bacliff
(1) comment
And even more Liberal Kool-aid.
The 60 lawsuits were not laughed at. There was NO evidentiary hearings. They pulled a Sgt. Schultz: "I see NOTHING! NOTHING!"
Looks like the donkeys are running scared!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.