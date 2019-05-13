In response to the story ("Isle could be home to first powdered alcohol maker," The Daily News, May 7): As a former college professor, I have grave concerns about marketing powdered alcohol in Texas. I know exactly what my students would do with alcohol that can be easily hidden in backpacks and laptop bags.
Sneaking alcohol into football games, concerts and classrooms would be a whole lot easier. Sneaking it into other people's drinks would also be a lot easier.
The implications are staggering for fraternity and athletic hazing activities alone — where underage students are encouraged or coerced into drinking dangerous quantities of alcohol in short periods of time.
Imagine what would happen if students were able to increase the alcohol in their drinks just by mixing in some powder.
This product has been banned in other states not because of lies but because lawmakers wisely recognize the dangers of an easily concealed, easily misused alcohol product with enormous youth appeal.
I hope Texas isn't the guinea pig.
Betsy Jones
San Antonio
