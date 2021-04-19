The Republican Party has been replaced with members of QAnon, an extreme right wing of the extreme right-wing tea party.
They call themselves "conservatives" with "conservative values" such as family values, fiscal responsibility, accountability, law and order, while posing with Donald Trump who had sex with a porn star, created a trillion-dollar deficit, abused the legal system and incited riots.
This is Q. This is what the Republican Party has become.
Now three of them posing as “conservatives” are running for the Clear Creek Independent School District board. This is dangerous. Students, parents and teachers demand our elected officials base their decisions on science, data, sound accounting principles. Q isn't the way to go.
Q is "Qrazy" — and doesn't belong on our school board.
John Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.