In response to the letter by Michael Sartor ("Banning the sale of firearms won't stop violence," The Daily News, Aug. 15): He makes a valid point. In addition, even if gun sales are banned, what do you do about the 300 million firearms already privately owned in this country?
Hillary Clinton suggested an Australia-type buy-back program, but that would be prohibitively expensive and wouldn’t get all the guns, anyway (violent crime increased in Australia). Let’s face it: The horse is out of the barn. It’s too late to think gun bans are the answer.
Interestingly, Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto said after Pearl Harbor had been bombed in December 1941, the Japanese had no desire to invade the U.S. mainland because, as he put it, “There would be a gun behind every tree and bush.”
Thank goodness the Founding Fathers had the wisdom to protect our rights.
Marcus Faubion
Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.