The real issue regarding power is why we rely on an intermittent power source, wind and solar, to generate 24 percent of our electricity.
Anyone could’ve predicted this outage.
We need more natural gas and, yes, nuclear generation. Keep lignite plants on standby.
The climate change extremists have had their day and we’re paying the price because no one is allowed to question them.
Oliver Klinger
Galveston
