Mail-in ballots have been a part of elections in the United States from the start of the country.
Sixteen states have had mail-in ballots for years; some before the Obama presidency.
If you don't know your history, you shouldn't whine about the results.
David Detmar
League City
(1) comment
For those of us over 65 mail in ballots have been able to allow us to vote safely in every election. And for those of you who take this Chinese Virus seriously, you have a safe way of participating in our democracy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.