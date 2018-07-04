Just wanted to express my appreciation for the full page of quotations from the presidents, Founding Fathers, Congress, etc., in the July 1 edition of The Daily News.
Even though most of us learned about these things in school, it was so good to be reminded of how our great nation was formed and how blessed we are to live here.
Many thanks to the Hobby Lobby family who provided the information and The Daily News for publishing it. May God continue to bless America.
Lois Hill
La Marque
Editor's note: The letter is referring to an advertisement paid for by Hobby Lobby.
