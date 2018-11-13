It's that time of the year when I hear weather forecasters warning drastic climate conditions coming, which will be perceived to change life as we know it, in the way of a "cold" front. It's going to get down to the low 40s and maybe "life" threatening 30s.
Is survival of civilization in jeopardy?
However, at a local high school football game recently, as the wind blew and the temperature spiraled down, among the shivering huddled fans and parents, I saw a ray of hope. There sat a young man, dressed only with a light jacket over a T-shirt, and wearing shorts and flip flops, oblivious to the weather.
It was then I realized mankind will survive; however, their intelligence will be questionable.
John Dupla
League City
