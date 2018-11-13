It's that time of the year when I hear weather forecasters warning drastic climate conditions coming, which will be perceived to change life as we know it, in the way of a "cold" front. It's going to get down to the low 40s and maybe "life" threatening 30s.

Is survival of civilization in jeopardy?

However, at a local high school football game recently, as the wind blew and the temperature spiraled down, among the shivering huddled fans and parents, I saw a ray of hope. There sat a young man, dressed only with a light jacket over a T-shirt, and wearing shorts and flip flops, oblivious to the weather.

It was then I realized mankind will survive; however, their intelligence will be questionable.

John Dupla

League City

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription