League City mayor is right about treasurer's office By RAY HOLBROOK Mar 3, 2022

In response to the commentary by Mayor Pat Hallisey ("Let's keep the county judge out of our business," The Daily News, Feb. 17): I agree 100 percent with Hallisey regarding the election of the county treasurer.

If you eliminate the county treasurer's elected position, it means the job will be done by an appointed official who likely will be appointed by the county judge or commissioner's court.

How is that for a conflict of interest?

It's best to keep the elected treasurer. If you think it can be done by existing officials, you're dreaming.

How many people know what the duties of the county treasurer are? Probably not more than a dozen. It took me a year to find out. It was a low-priority matter.

Let's keep the county treasurer and redefine the duties so everyone knows what the job is. 

Ray Holbrook
League City

Editor's note: Ray Holbrook was county judge for many years.
