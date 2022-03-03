In response to the commentary by Mayor Pat Hallisey ("Let's keep the county judge out of our business," The Daily News, Feb. 17): I agree 100 percent with Hallisey regarding the election of the county treasurer.

If you eliminate the county treasurer’s elected position, it means the job will be done by an appointed official who likely will be appointed by the county judge or commissioner’s court.

How is that for a conflict of interest?

It's best to keep the elected treasurer. If you think it can be done by existing officials, you're dreaming.

How many people know what the duties of the county treasurer are? Probably not more than a dozen. It took me a year to find out. It was a low-priority matter.

Let's keep the county treasurer and redefine the duties so everyone knows what the job is. 

Ray Holbrook

League City

Editor's note: Ray Holbrook was county judge for many years. 

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription